HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP to launch national awareness drive on Waqf law

Thu, 10 April 2025
Share:
18:26
image
The BJP will launch a fortnight-long public awareness campaign, aimed especially at Muslims, from April 20 to publicise the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act and counter the opposition's criticism of it, with party president JP Nadda and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing its delegates on Thursday. 

BJP office-bearers from across the country attended a workshop here as Nadda accused the opposition parties of misleading Muslims over the provisions of the amended law as part of its vote-bank politics. 

He asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is determined to make 'pasmanda (backward)' Muslims and women stakeholders in management and welfare programmes of the Waqf with transparent and efficient management of its properties, party sources said. 

Members of Waqf boards from BJP-ruled states and the party's organisation, including its minority wing, attended the day-long workshop. 

Nadda said the new law, which came into effect on April 8, would help utilise Waqf properties for the welfare of poor Muslims and women, adding it would free these assets from the control of a small but influential section of people and open them for the minority community's overall benefit. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Injured Gaikwad out of IPL, Dhoni to captain CSK
Injured Gaikwad out of IPL, Dhoni to captain CSK

Gaikwad is out of the entire IPL tournament, CSK Coach Stephen Fleming said on Thursday.

IPL 2025 Updates: RCB, DC eye top spot
IPL 2025 Updates: RCB, DC eye top spot

LIVE! BJP to launch national awareness drive on Waqf law
LIVE! BJP to launch national awareness drive on Waqf law

Rana likely to face death penalty in India: Ex-home secy
Rana likely to face death penalty in India: Ex-home secy

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India from the US. Former home secretaries believe he will be convicted and could face the death penalty. Rana was an associate of David Coleman...

We began Rana extradition, Modi govt benefited: Congress
We began Rana extradition, Modi govt benefited: Congress

The Congress party has claimed credit for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, from the US, saying the Modi government did not initiate the process and merely benefited from the "mature,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD