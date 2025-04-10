26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana lands in India

19:29

Tahawwur Hussain Rana





Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor for NIA, advocate Narender Mann were seen arriving at Patiala House Court in the national capital ahead of Rana being produced before the court.





Ahead of Rana's court appearance, Delhi police swiftly cleared the court complex.





Authorities vacated the premises entirely and instructed media personnel to leave, citing security and safety concerns.





No individuals were allowed inside the complex as part of heightened security measures surrounding the event.





The decision to restrict access was made to ensure the safety of all involved.





The National Investigation Agency said on Thursday that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice. -- ANI

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, on Thursday arrived in India following his extradition by the United States.