Three women held for theft in Delhi Metro; jewellery worth Rs 4L recovered

20:45

The incident occurred around 4:20 pm on March 30 when the complainant along with his mother, grandmother and a friend was deboarding a Yellow Line train at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.





The theft came to light when an e-FIR was registered on April 1.





A team was immediately formed and the officers closely examined the CCTV footage from multiple metro stations which revealed that three women boarded the train at Karol Bagh Metro Station and stood close to the complainant and his family.





Further scrutiny of onboard footage helped confirm the suspects identity.





The officers conducted a raid in Faridpuri on April 8 and arrested the trio.





The accused have been identified as Indukala (50), Nita (35) and Suman (20) -- all residents of jhuggis in Faridpuri. The police recovered the stolen jewellery from their possession. While Indukala was found to have no previous criminal involvement, Nita and Suman were both found to be history-sheeter.





Nita has three prior theft cases, including incidents at Kartavya Path and Yamuna Depot Metro stations, registered against her. -- PTI

