Tahawwur Rana likely to be extradited to India 'shortly'

09:35

Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is expected to be extradited to India from the US "shortly", sources have said.

According to government sources in India, a multi-agency team from India has gone to the US and all paperwork and legalities are being completed with US authorities.

Sources said "very high possibility" that Rana "could be extradited shortly."





It is also learnt that Rana is not coming to India on Wednesday and the extradition process is in the works.





The hugely significant development comes just days after Rana's last-resort attempt to evade extradition to India failed after the US Supreme Court justices denied his application, moving him closer to being handed over to Indian authorities to face justice in the dastardly attacks.





Rana, 64, currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, had submitted an Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus' on February 27, 2025 with Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit Elena Kagan.





Kagan had denied the application earlier last month.





Rana had then renewed his 'Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus previously addressed to Justice Kagan', and requested that the renewed application be directed to US Chief Justice John Roberts.





An order on the Supreme Court website noted that Rana's renewed application had been "distributed for Conference" on April 4 and the "application" has been "referred to the Court."





A notice on the Supreme Court website Monday said that "Application denied by the Court."





New York-based Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra had told PTI that Rana had made his application to the Supreme Court to prevent extradition, which Justice Kagan denied on March 6th. The application was then submitted before Roberts, "who has shared it with the Court to conference so as to harness the entire Court's view."





The Supreme Court justices are Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Associate Justice Samuel A Alito, Jr, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil M Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.





In his emergency application, Rana had sought a stay of his extradition and surrender to India pending litigation (including exhaustion of all appeals) on the merits of his February 13. -- PTI