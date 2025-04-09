HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russia invites Modi for Victory Day Parade on May 9

Wed, 09 April 2025
Share:
12:15
image
Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said. 

Moscow is expecting the Indian Prime Minister at the May 9 parade. The invitation has already been sent, and the visit is being worked out, Russian news agency Tass quoted Rudenko as saying. 

"It's being worked out, it should be this year. He has an invitation," Rudenko said on Tuesday. Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade. In January 1945, the Soviet Army launched an offensive against Germany. The commanders-in-chief on May 9 signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany which ended the war. Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. He had visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave. During the last visit, Modi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India. Putin has already accepted Modi's invitation to visit India. However, the dates of Purin's visit have not been revealed yet. 

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RBI Guv hints at more rate cuts to stem tariff bleed
LIVE! RBI Guv hints at more rate cuts to stem tariff bleed

Rana's extradition will expose Pak state actors' role in 26/11
Rana's extradition will expose Pak state actors' role in 26/11

Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is expected to be extradited to India from the United States soon. The US Supreme Court denied his last-ditch effort to stop his extradition, moving him closer to...

Russia invites Modi for World War II victory day parade
Russia invites Modi for World War II victory day parade

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said.

With Ram darbar opening, Ayodhya temple is fully done
With Ram darbar opening, Ayodhya temple is fully done

The Ram temple at Ayodhya will see the installation of a 'Ram Darbar' next month, which will be open for devotees from June 6. The event will also mark the completion of the construction of the temple, which started in 2020. The...

Viewers will leave the IPL to watch PSL: Pak cricketer
Viewers will leave the IPL to watch PSL: Pak cricketer

Even though IPL is widely regarded as the top T20 tournament worldwide, Hasan is optimistic that despite the scheduling clash, viewers will prefer to watch PSL if the players up the ante and perform better.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD