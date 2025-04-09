HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Medicine prices to rise? Trump plans pharma tariff

Wed, 09 April 2025
US President Donald Trump continues to be belligerent on his policy of reciprocal Tariffs despite strong opposition both within the US and outside. On Tuesday night (local time), the US President announced that Tariffs on the Pharma sector were coming soon. The sector has so far been exempt from the tariffs. 

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, Trump said, "Tariffs on pharma will be there because we don't make our own pharma drugs; they are made in another country. The same packet in the US is priced at USD 10 or more. We are going to tariff pharma in such a way that companies will come rushing to us very soon. The advantage we have is, we are very big market. Very shortly, will announce a major tariff on pharma, and when these companies hear that, they will leave China and other countries because most of their products are sold here. And they will be opening their plants here," Trump said. 

Indian generic drug manufacturers play a significant role in the U.S. healthcare system, supplying nearly 40 percent of the generic drugs imported into the country. In FY24, Indian pharmaceutical exports to the U.S. were valued at approximately USD 8 billion, with the industry witnessing an 8 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY15- 24.

