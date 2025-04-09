HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala madrasa teacher gets 187 years for assaulting girl

Wed, 09 April 2025
Share:
16:45
image
A madrasa teacher in Kerala's Kannur was sentenced to 187 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The verdict was pronounced by a Taliparamba POCSO court on Tuesday.

According to Public Prosecutor Advocate Sherimol Jose, Muhammed Rafi, a native of Alakode, was convicted in the case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakh.

The court took into account that the accused had previously been involved in another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Advocate Jose said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China to slap retaliatory tariff of 84% on US tomorrow
LIVE! China to slap retaliatory tariff of 84% on US tomorrow

IED blast at India-Pakistan border, BSF jawan injured
IED blast at India-Pakistan border, BSF jawan injured

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 8-9 near Dorangla village in Gurdaspur district. The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued an "alert" all along the 553 km of this front in Punjab and suspension of farming...

India, China draw closer amid Trump's tariff war
India, China draw closer amid Trump's tariff war

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged to strengthen the strategic relationships with neighbouring countries by 'appropriately' managing differences and enhancing supply chain ties as China's tariff war with the United States...

Modi will sell off India and go: Kharge's dig at PM in Guj
Modi will sell off India and go: Kharge's dig at PM in Guj

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP of rigging the Maharashtra assembly elections and called for a return to ballot paper voting. He also criticized the Modi government for selling off public assets, undermining...

Water crisis splits couple in MP; more break-ups feared
Water crisis splits couple in MP; more break-ups feared

A village in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district is facing a severe water crisis, leading to a woman abandoning her husband and leaving with their children. The husband, Jitendra Soni, appealed to the district administration during a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD