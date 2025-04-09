Kerala madrasa teacher gets 187 years for assaulting girl

16:45





The verdict was pronounced by a Taliparamba POCSO court on Tuesday.





According to Public Prosecutor Advocate Sherimol Jose, Muhammed Rafi, a native of Alakode, was convicted in the case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakh.





The court took into account that the accused had previously been involved in another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Advocate Jose said. -- ANI

