Haryana man faces threat after catching wife with lover

Wed, 09 April 2025
The Basai Enclave in Gurugram witnessed high drama when the lover of a woman allegedly hit her husband with the butt of a pistol after the latter caught them together, police said on Tuesday. 

The accused also threatened the husband of repeating the Meerut horror where a woman and her paramour brutally killed her husband, chopped the body, and put it in a drum before filling it with cement last month. 

The accused duo fled the scene after the neighbours reached the spot, police said. 

According to the complaint lodged by Mausam, a cab driver from Kharman village in Haryana's Jhajjar, he married the woman from Moga in Punjab with whom he was in a relationship two years back. 

Since his family didn't agree to the marriage, the couple was living in Basai Enclave in Gurugram, Mausam said in his complaint.. 

"When I reached home around 6 am on Monday after night duty, I couldn't find my wife in the room. When I went to the terrace, I saw my wife standing with Naveen, a resident of my village."   

"As I interrupted them, Naveen took out a pistol and pointed it on my head. He also hit me on the head with the butt of the pistol. They fled after our neighbours reached the spot," Mausam alleged in his complaint. 

The police have launched a probe after registering an FIR. A hunt is on to nab the accused, a senior police officer said. -- PTI

