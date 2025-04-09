HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Faridabad: 10 women among 12 held in credit card fraud case

Wed, 09 April 2025
Share:
00:47
image
The Faridabad police on Tuesday arrested 12 people, including 10 women, in credit card fraud, officials said. 

The accused were running a fake call centre in Delhi's Janakpuri West area and duped people. 

Fifteen mobile phones and 12 devices were recovered from their possession, they added. 

According to the police, a resident of Shyam colony in Ballabgarh filed a complaint that he had received a call from an unknown number where a person introduced himself as a bank employee and on the pretext of increasing his credit card limit. 

The accused asked him for his full credit card number and OTP. Soon after Rs 49,712 was deducted from his credit card and when the complainant tried to call back, the fraudster disconnected the phone, they said. 

The next day, the accused called the complainant and duped him of another Rs 33,825. 

After this he moved to the police, they added. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at cyber-crime police station, central Faridabad. 

The cyber police while investigating busted the fake call centre of fraudsters in Delhi's Janakpuri area and arrested 12 accused from the spot, said police. 

 Those arrested were identified as Abdul Wahid, Sakshi Negi, Dipika, Babita, Samra, Priya Mehra, Komal, Jyoti Bharti, Amisa, Sonam Kaur, residents of Delhi, and Parmeet Kaur and Chanchal, residents of Bihar, the police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haryana man faces threat after catching wife with lover
LIVE! Haryana man faces threat after catching wife with lover

In a first, SC sets timeline for governors' on bills
In a first, SC sets timeline for governors' on bills

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that governors cannot indefinitely delay giving assent to bills passed by state legislatures, setting a timeline of one to three months for their actions. The court said the governor must act "as soon...

SC okays 10 TN bills, slams delay, fixes timeline for guv
SC okays 10 TN bills, slams delay, fixes timeline for guv

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme court fixed a timeline for Governor to act on bills passed by the state legislature as it pulled up Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for reserving 10 bills for President's consideration, saying it was...

Will TN Governor Ravi Quit After Stinging SC Rebuke?
Will TN Governor Ravi Quit After Stinging SC Rebuke?

Unless Governor Ravi or the Union of India moves in appeal, seeking a hearing by a constitutional Bench, this is where it all will have to end, observes N Sathiya Moorthy.

IPL PIX: Rookie Arya destroys CSK with fiery ton
IPL PIX: Rookie Arya destroys CSK with fiery ton

IMAGES from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD