BYD Hits Visa Blues

Wed, 09 April 2025
14:34
Chinese automaker BYD's ambitious plans to come up with a manufacturing unit in India seem to have hit visa blues.

According to multiple sources aware of the development, the central government has not cleared the visas of the top executives of the company to travel to India for discussions with multiple stakeholders.

The company will reconsider the proposal once the Centre eases its norms, say sources. BYD on Tuesday came out in public denying reports that it is planning to come up with a manufacturing unit in Telangana through a tie up with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd.

However, another source confirmed that the Chinese major is simultaneously in talks with Tamil Nadu, keeping another local partner in the loop, and the state has already conducted a meeting of the supplier ecosystem players with the company.

This is the second time the company's Indian manufacturing ambitions have been hit by regulatory hurdles, after the Centre rejected a proposal in 2023.

"When we contacted BYD, they informed us that they want to manufacture in India, but as of now, the situation is not suitable as the company is unable to get visas for its professionals to freely travel,' said a top government source from another state, speaking on condition of anonymity."

"It is impossible to plan investments at this stage. Once the government of India eases the restrictions, BYD will re-evaluate its plans," he added.

A top official from Tamil Nadu confirmed that visa issues are currently posing a roadblock for the global major's India entry. 

"If any state is in advanced stages of talks with BYD, it is Tamil Nadu. We have already conducted a round of meetings with possible supplier ecosystem companies in the state."

"However, visas for the company's top executives are yet to be cleared by the central government to conduct discussions with the respective stakeholders," confirmed a source from the Tamil Nadu government.

Shine Jacob, Business Standard

