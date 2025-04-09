9 arrested in 19-year-old girl's gang-rape case in Varanasi

14:03

Nine persons have so far been arrested in the case of gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 people over six days, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The accused had allegedly drugged the woman and took her to several hotels.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, Vidush Saxena said nine persons have been arrested in the case and added, "Police teams are conducting searches to nab the other accused and they will be arrested soon."





Saxena said the rape survivor is fine and police are in contact with her family members.





The survivor's family members refused to talk to the media. "Whatever information you want, you can talk to the police and take it from the police station," the rape survivor's mother said.





Officials said the woman had gone out with some youths on March 29. On April 4, her family filed a complaint when she did not return home.





When the police rescued her, she did not mention about the rape, police had earlier said.





However, the survivor's family on April 6 lodged a complaint alleging that she had been gang-raped.





A case was registered against 12 named and 11 unnamed persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said.





The named accused have been identified as Raj Vishwakarma, Sameer, Ayush, Sohail, Danish, Anmol, Sajid, Zahir, Imran, Jaib, Aman and Raj Khan.





The woman told the police that between March 29 and April 4, the accused allegedly took her to many hotels and hookah bars and gang-raped raped her, the officer said.





The woman's mother in her complaint said that her daughter had gone to her friend's house on March 29. -- PTI