Hot air ballooning affords a traveller the unmatched experience of seeing a place like it has never been seen before, the way a bird sees it. Ballooning in India isn't just about rushing through the air. No, it's soaking in breathtaking views of historical sites and spectacular countryside. There are already a zillion things to see in the length and breadth of our desh. Imagine how much more there is to see by balloon!