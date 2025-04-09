15 Haridwar district jail inmates test HIV positive

22:15





More than 1,000 inmates are lodged in the prison.





Senior jail superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya said prisoners were examined at a health camp organised inside the jail on World Health Day on April 7 and 15 of them tested HIV positive.





A separate barrack has been created for the treatment of these prisoners, the officer said.





There are 1,100 prisoners in the Haridwar district jail, he said.





Prisoners have tested HIV positive in the jail in the past as well. -- PTI

