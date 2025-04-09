HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

15 Haridwar district jail inmates test HIV positive

Wed, 09 April 2025
Share:
22:15
image
Fifteen inmates of the Haridwar district jail have tested HIV positive, prison authorities said. 

More than 1,000 inmates are lodged in the prison. 

Senior jail superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya said prisoners were examined at a health camp organised inside the jail on World Health Day on April 7 and 15 of them tested HIV positive. 

A separate barrack has been created for the treatment of these prisoners, the officer said. 

There are 1,100 prisoners in the Haridwar district jail, he said. 

Prisoners have tested HIV positive in the jail in the past as well. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Samson, Parag steady Royals
IPL 2025 Updates: Samson, Parag steady Royals

LIVE! 15 Haridwar district jail inmates test HIV positive
LIVE! 15 Haridwar district jail inmates test HIV positive

India withdraws transshipment facility for Bangladesh
India withdraws transshipment facility for Bangladesh

India has exempted Bangladeshi exports to Nepal and Bhutan as such trade facilitation is mandatory for landlocked countries under the framework of provisions of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

China retaliates with 84% levies on US exports
China retaliates with 84% levies on US exports

China on Wednesday hit back at United States President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese exports with 84 per cent levies on its imports from America, intensifying the trade war between the top two economies of the world.

'Sri Lanka's Relations With India At All-Time High'
'Sri Lanka's Relations With India At All-Time High'

'Granting the country's highest civilian honour to Prime Minister Modi was surprising as it indicated the government was going out of its way to have India as a close partner.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD