'Wise PM will make India stronger despite tariffs'

Tue, 08 April 2025
13:57
Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday said he was confident India will emerge stronger from the fallout of the US administration tariffs once the bilateral trade agreement between the two partner countries is finalised. 

"I am confident that India will do very well under the very able and wise leader like Prime Minister and his team," he told reporters when asked to react to President Trump's reciprocal tariffs on trade partners. 

Since assuming office for his second term, President Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasising that the United States will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, to ensure fair trade. 

Faced with Trump's reciprocal tariffs, a few countries have, in retaliation, imposed additional tariffs on US goods, escalating trade tensions. India has, however, refrained from any such move as both countries are actively working on a trade pact. 

"We will come out of this stronger than we are. Every challenge presents an opportunity, and India will take advantage of it," he supplemented. 

Earlier, on Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a discussion on US tariffs on India following President Donald Trump's announcement last week about imposing a 10 per cent tariff on all imports to the US, which had caused concerns in the global market. US has imposed 26 per cent tariffs on Indian imports. 

The discussion was aimed at progressing towards a fair and balanced trade relationship, as stated by the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce -- ANI

