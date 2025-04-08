Will fight till end: China on US threat of more tariffs

10:24





In a statement issued by a spokesperson of China's Commerce Ministry on the US tariffs on China, the spokesperson said that "China has noted that on April 7, Eastern Time, the US threatened to further impose 50 per cent tariffs on China, which China firmly opposes. If the US tariff escalation measures are implemented, China will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests".





The spokesperson further added, "The US's imposition of so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on China is groundless and a typical unilateral bullying practice. The countermeasures that China has taken are to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests and maintain the normal international trade order, which is completely legitimate. The US threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake, which once again exposes the blackmail nature of the US. China will never accept it. If the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end." -- ANI

