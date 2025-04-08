HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why I'm Leaving Microsoft: A letter by Vaniya Agrawal

Tue, 08 April 2025
Vaniya confronted Satya Nadella at the company's anniv meet
On April 4th, 2024, two No Azure for Apartheid organizers, Ibtihal Aboussad and Vaniya Agrawal, wrote these emails together with our campaign before their coordinated disruptions at the Microsoft 50th Anniversary.

Both Ibtihal and Vaniya lost corporate access shortly after they confronted the Microsoft CEOs and sent their post-disruption emails that reached Microsoft executive leadership and thousands of Microsoft workers. Ibtihal and Vaniya's emails garnered hundreds of positive reactions and messages of support before Microsoft censored the emails by quickly blocking replies, forwards, and reactions.

As of Sunday, April 6 at 2:00PM PT, over two days after their 50th Anniversary protest, Ibtihal and Vaniya still have not heard anything from Microsoft about the status of their employment.

