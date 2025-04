17:07

All Sensex firms, except Power Grid, ended in the positive territory. Titan, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Zomato were the biggest gainers. Indian stock indices recovered substantially on Tuesday, after the bloodbath of the previous session. Sensex closed 1,089 points or 1.5 per cent higher at 74,227 points.World markets also staged a comeback after Monday's collapse.