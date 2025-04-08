Tariffs on China to jump to 104% after Trump's move

23:56

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping/File image





With the latest move, all goods that are imported from China into the US are subject to a tariff of at least 104 percent, said the report.





"Countries like China, who have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers, are making a mistake," Leavitt was quoted as saying in the report.





"President Trump has a spine of steel, and he will not break."





The US and China headed to a full-blown trade war Tuesday with Beijing vowing to fight America's "blackmail" to the end and retaliate against Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 50 percent tariff.





China is ready to fight to the end if the United States is bent on waging a tariff war or trade war, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said responding to Trump's threat to impose an additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese imports.





Reacting to Trump's threat, China's Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said China will never accept the "blackmail nature" of the US and vowed to fight against tariffs "to the end". -- With PTI inputs

