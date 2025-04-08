HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tariffs on China to jump to 104% after Trump's move

Tue, 08 April 2025
23:56
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping/File image
US President Donald Trump will impose an additional 84 percent in levies across all Chinese imports on Wednesday, said a CNN report quoting White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday. 

With the latest move, all goods that are imported from China into the US are subject to a tariff of at least 104 percent, said the report. 

"Countries like China, who have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers, are making a mistake," Leavitt was quoted as saying in the report. 

"President Trump has a spine of steel, and he will not break." 

The US and China headed to a full-blown trade war Tuesday with Beijing vowing to fight America's "blackmail" to the end and retaliate against Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 50 percent tariff.

China is ready to fight to the end if the United States is bent on waging a tariff war or trade war, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said responding to Trump's threat to impose an additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

Reacting to Trump's threat, China's Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said China will never accept the "blackmail nature" of the US and vowed to fight against tariffs "to the end". -- With PTI inputs

