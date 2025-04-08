HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pawan Kalyan's son injured in fire in Singapore school

Tue, 08 April 2025
Mark Shankar, the younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, was caught in a fire accident that occurred at his school in Singapore. 

In the incident, Mark sustained injuries to his hands and legs and faced breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation. He has been shifted to a hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Pawan Kalyan, who is presently on a tour of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, was informed of the incident. Officials and party leaders advised him to halt his tour and leave immediately for Singapore. 

He stated that he would first visit the village, interact with the locals to understand their issues, and complete the scheduled development program inaugurations before departing. After concluding his tour in the Agency area, Pawan Kalyan will reach Visakhapatnam, from where arrangements are being made for his travel to Singapore, says the Jana Sena.

