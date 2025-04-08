NIA chargesheets three more accused in Maoist arms supply case

21:51

The anti-terror agency has named Sudhir Tripathi and Suraj Nishad, along with Hungo Madkami, an armed cadre of CPI-Maoist, in its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.





With this, the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case rose to eight.





Five other accused, originally arrested in the case from Bhairamgarh tehsil of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, were chargesheeted earlier and trial against them was underway, the National Investigation Agency said.





Investigations by NIA had revealed that Sudhir and Suraj had facilitated the previously arrested five accused in procuring a revolver and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh, for delivery to CPI-Maoist members in Bhairamgarh, it said.





The two men were arrested in October last year, the statement said, adding the NIA was continuing with its probe in the case and was working to dismantle the Maoist ecosystem in the country. -- PTI

