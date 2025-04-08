HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP cop robbed inside ATM kiosk, two held

Tue, 08 April 2025
22:27
A police constable was robbed inside an ATM in Gwalior on Tuesday afternoon by a group of miscreants who drove recklessly with him on the car's bonnet for about a km in a bid to escape, officials said, adding that two men were arrested subsequently.   

The incident took place in Jhansi road area when constable Narendra Palia, official driver of city superintendent of police Manish Yadav, was stepping out of the ATM booth. 

Three or four young men entered the booth and assaulted him before snatching his debit card and Rs 10,000 that he had withdrawn, Palia told reporters. 

The assailants then ran away and got into a car parked outside. 

When Palia tried to block their way, the driver continued to accelerate, with the result that the constable fell on the bonnet. 

The car sped with Palia perched precariously on the bonnet. 

He jumped off when the car slowed down on a turn after one km, he said. 

The assailants later withdrew another Rs 20,000 using his ATM card. 

After Palia informed CSP Yadav, police tracked down the car from its registration number and intercepted it near Niravali village. 

Two persons were arrested and further probe was on, said CSP Yadav. -- PTI

