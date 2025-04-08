HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Modi will continue to be PM even after 2029'

Tue, 08 April 2025
14:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the country even beyond 2029 and there is no question of discussing a successor, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. 

Fadnavis' assertion comes in response to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim last month that Modi had visited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur to convey the message that he is retiring.

When asked about his earlier comments made in Nagpur about Modi's successor, Fadnavis on Tuesday said, "I have said that it is not the right time to think of a successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because, in 2029, Modi will be prime minister again". He was speaking at the India Global Forum in Mumbai. Raut had claimed that Modi probably went to the RSS headquarters on March 30 to "write his retirement application in September, alluding to some leaders in the BJP retiring at 75. Modi, who is in his third term as PM, turns 75 in September this year. It appears that Modi's heir will be decided by the RSS which is why Modi was called (to the RSS headquarters) and discussions took place. Sangh's discussions are held behind closed doors. The indications are very clear. The Sangh will decide the next leader and that leader could be from Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha member had claimed.

