HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kamra moves HC seeking cancellation of FIR

Tue, 08 April 2025
Share:
15:00
image
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra approached the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of the FIR filed against him in connection with the 'gaddar' jibe directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his stand-up show 'Naya Bharat.' 

Kamra's counsel argued that in light of the Madras High Court's protective order, his client has offered to give a statement via video conferencing on multiple occasions due to safety concerns and that authorities have, however, insisted on his physical presence. 

The petition, reportedly filed on April 5, challenges the FIR on constitutional grounds, arguing it violates Kamra's fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21, namely, freedom of expression and the right to life. A division bench comprising Justice SV Kotwal and Justice SM Modak will hear the matter. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: KKR win toss, to bowl vs LSG
IPL Updates: KKR win toss, to bowl vs LSG

LIVE! 'Modi will continue to be PM even after 2029'
LIVE! 'Modi will continue to be PM even after 2029'

Kerala temple panel disbanded for playing RSS prayer song
Kerala temple panel disbanded for playing RSS prayer song

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to dissolve the advisory committee of a temple in the Kollam district where the RSS 'Gana Geetham' (prayer song) was sung during a musical concert.

Sitting on 10 bills is illegal, SC slams TN Governor
Sitting on 10 bills is illegal, SC slams TN Governor

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme court fixed a timeline for Governor to act on bills passed by the state legislature as it pulled up Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for reserving 10 bills for President's consideration, saying it was...

'Puts an end to Governors...': Stalin hails SC verdict
'Puts an end to Governors...': Stalin hails SC verdict

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling that state governors must give assent to bills passed by state assemblies, calling it a 'historic' victory for all state governments in India. The court's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD