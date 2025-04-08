Kamra moves HC seeking cancellation of FIR

15:00





Kamra's counsel argued that in light of the Madras High Court's protective order, his client has offered to give a statement via video conferencing on multiple occasions due to safety concerns and that authorities have, however, insisted on his physical presence.





The petition, reportedly filed on April 5, challenges the FIR on constitutional grounds, arguing it violates Kamra's fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21, namely, freedom of expression and the right to life. A division bench comprising Justice SV Kotwal and Justice SM Modak will hear the matter. -- ANI

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra approached the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of the FIR filed against him in connection with the 'gaddar' jibe directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his stand-up show 'Naya Bharat.'