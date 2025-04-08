Investors become richer by Rs 7.32 lakh cr

20:17

Investors' wealth swelled by Rs 7.32 lakh crore on Tuesday as equity markets staged a strong comeback after crumbling in the previous trade.





Snapping its three-day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,089.18 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 74,227.08.





During the day, it climbed 1,721.49 points or 2.35 per cent to 74,859.39.





Thanks to the positive trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 7,32,042.69 crore to Rs 3,96,57,703.44 crore ($4.62 trillion). -- PTI