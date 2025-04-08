HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
If China, Vietnam Resort to Dumping, Govt will...

Tue, 08 April 2025
The central government is aware of the possible dumping of electronic goods from China and Vietnam and is evaluating its response should such a situation arise, a senior government official said.

As of now, electronic goods manufacturers in India are not 'overly' concerned about the recent tariff hikes announced by the US, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology S Krishnan said.

"We have been in regular consultation with manufacturers in India. That is something we are speaking to them about on an ongoing basis. They are not overly concerned right now, but it also depends on how this whole situation plays out. It's a dynamic situation," Krishnan said, adding that much would depend on how the 'tariff situation' evolved.

India, he said, was in a better position compared to China and Vietnam, which have been slapped with tariffs of 34 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively.

Similarly, other major electronics manufacturing countries such as Taiwan and Indonesia face 32 per cent tariffs, while Thailand has had a 36 per cent tariff imposed by the US.

India was handed a 26 per cent tariff by the US on April 2. These tariff rates are scheduled to take effect from April 9.


Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

