Heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR for next 2 days

"We have issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. On 11th April, there is a probability of light rainfall," IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI. The IMD also issued a red alert for the heatwave in Rajasthan.





"We have issued a red alert for the heatwave in Rajasthan. The temperatures during the day and night will be extremely high. The situation will improve after 48 hours. There will be light rainfall in the Himalayas for the next 4-5 days," Kumar said. -- ANI

