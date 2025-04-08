HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR for next 2 days

Tue, 08 April 2025
15:32
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. The weather agency also predicted a light rainfall on April 11 in the region. 

"We have issued a heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for the next two days. On 11th April, there is a probability of light rainfall," IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI. The IMD also issued a red alert for the heatwave in Rajasthan. 

"We have issued a red alert for the heatwave in Rajasthan. The temperatures during the day and night will be extremely high. The situation will improve after 48 hours. There will be light rainfall in the Himalayas for the next 4-5 days," Kumar said. -- ANI

