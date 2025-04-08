HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Day after bloodbath Sensex recovers by 1,000+ points

Tue, 08 April 2025
Huge relief for investors: Markets open in the green; currently at 74,333, up by 1195 points. 

This comes a day after Indian stocks witnessed a bloodbath as the new week kicked off, triggered by the Trump reciprocal tariffs. These tariffs have set off a sell-off in equities globally, and India was no exception. In the early trade, the Sensex dropped 5 per cent lower at one point, but as the day progressed, it pared some of the losses and closed 3 per cent lower. The Sensex closed at 73,137.90 points, down 2,226 points. Similarly, the Nifty also slipped 3 per cent to close at 22,161.60 points.

LIVE! Countries took advantage of good ol' USA: Trump on tariffs

'Investors: Stay Calm. Avoid Speculation'

'My advice: Don't mark your portfolio to market every day. Focus on survival.'

Markets In Meltdown: What Should You Do?

'Investors should continue with their SIPs, especially during market corrections.''For those looking to start new SIPs, beginning with large-cap funds is a prudent strategy, followed by flexi-cap and value-oriented approaches.'

Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home in Punjab

A loud sound was heard at around 1 am outside Kalia's residence near Shastri Market in Jalandhar, police said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

Indian charged with sexual assault on US flight

A 36-year-old Indian-origin man, Bhaveshkumar Dahyabhai Shukla, has been charged with sexually assaulting a fellow passenger on a flight from Montana to Texas. Shukla faces two years of imprisonment, a USD 250,000 fine, and at least five...

