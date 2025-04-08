Day after bloodbath Sensex recovers by 1,000+ points

09:31





This comes a day after Indian stocks witnessed a bloodbath as the new week kicked off, triggered by the Trump reciprocal tariffs. These tariffs have set off a sell-off in equities globally, and India was no exception. In the early trade, the Sensex dropped 5 per cent lower at one point, but as the day progressed, it pared some of the losses and closed 3 per cent lower. The Sensex closed at 73,137.90 points, down 2,226 points. Similarly, the Nifty also slipped 3 per cent to close at 22,161.60 points.

Huge relief for investors: Markets open in the green; currently at 74,333, up by 1195 points.