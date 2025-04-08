HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav joins BJP

Tue, 08 April 2025
20:42
image
Former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai.   

Jadhav, 39, who announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in June last year, joined the ruling party in the presence of state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other leaders. 

"He will tour the state and meet the youth. He will help strengthen the sports wing of the BJP in Maharashtra," Bawankule said. 

There was no official word on what role or responsibility Jadhav will be given within the party. -- PTI

