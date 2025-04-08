HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chidambaram faints during Cong session in Ahmedabad

Tue, 08 April 2025
20:23
Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram fainted due to extreme heat at the Sabarmati Ashram on Tuesday during the ongoing Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) national session.

His son and MP, Karti Chidambaram, posted on X, saying, 'My father @PChidambaram_IN had an episode of presyncope due to extreme heat & dehydration in Ahmedabad & is under observation in Zydus Hospital. The doctors are reviewing his parameters which are currently normal.'

Chidambaram is said to be stable and under medical supervision.  -- Agencies

