16:25





Titans, second in the table with three wins from four matches, can go top with a fourth straight victory. On the other hand RR, with two wins in four, need a result to break free from the mid-table congestion. Titans have a dominating record against Royals, winning five out of the six matches played.

Gujarat Titans will aim to continue their winning run and jump to the top spot of IPL 2025 standings when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.