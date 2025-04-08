HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Blast outside BJP leader's home in Punjab

Tue, 08 April 2025
Share:
09:04
image
A "blast" took place outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar district, causing panic in the area.
   
Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh said forensic teams have reached the spot to collect samples.
 
A loud sound was heard at around 1 am outside Kalia's residence near Shastri Market in Jalandhar, police said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.
 
"The forensic team is investigating the matter," Singh told PTI.
 
Police is also examining the CCTV footage to trace the accused.
 
Kalia is a former Cabinet minister and former president of Punjab BJP.
 
There have been many incidents of explosions, targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months. Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar. -- PTI   

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Blast outside BJP leader's home in Punjab
LIVE! Blast outside BJP leader's home in Punjab

Markets In Meltdown: What Should You Do?
Markets In Meltdown: What Should You Do?

'Investors should continue with their SIPs, especially during market corrections.''For those looking to start new SIPs, beginning with large-cap funds is a prudent strategy, followed by flexi-cap and value-oriented approaches.'

India VIX Soars: Trouble Ahead?
India VIX Soars: Trouble Ahead?

The latest spike in the Vix is a sign that investors are visibly rattled by global developments and fear a further drawdown in stock prices, experts said.

IPL PIX: Krunal upstages Hardik as RCB edge MI
IPL PIX: Krunal upstages Hardik as RCB edge MI

Spinner Krunal Pandya upstaged brother Hardik as Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Trump threatens more tariffs on China as markets crash
Trump threatens more tariffs on China as markets crash

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday warned of new and significantly higher tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing does not withdraw a recent 34 per cent retaliatory tariff hike, threatening to end all ongoing talks with China.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD