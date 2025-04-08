HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bishnoi-ISI link found in Punjab grenade attack

Tue, 08 April 2025
Share:
15:38
image
The Punjab Police has apprehended the main accused in the grenade attack on the residence of former Punjab minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandar, said the sources in the police, adding that attack was handiwork of the Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence to spoil religious harmony in the State. 

According to the sources, the mastermind of the attack is identified as Zeeshan Akhtar, who is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The sources said that the attack was a "cross-border planned attack." 

Akhtar is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case. A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar in the early hours today. 

"Around 1 am, we got information of a blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else," Dhanpreet Kaur, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, told reporters. 

Kalia said that he was sleeping when the blast occurred outside his residence. "There was a blast at around 1 am... I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here," Kalia said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravneet Bittu met Kalia after a blast was reported outside his residence and said that there is an atmosphere of fear in Punjab. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Marsh-Markram keep scoreboard ticking
IPL Updates: Marsh-Markram keep scoreboard ticking

LIVE! Did Musk ask Trump to roll back tariffs?
LIVE! Did Musk ask Trump to roll back tariffs?

Punjab: Bishnoi-ISI link behind blast at BJP leader's home
Punjab: Bishnoi-ISI link behind blast at BJP leader's home

A loud sound was heard at around 1 am outside Kalia's residence near Shastri Market in Jalandhar, police said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

US Tariffs May Prompt RBI Rate Cut: Economists
US Tariffs May Prompt RBI Rate Cut: Economists

'A repo cut will be very good for the market as it will mean that everything is being done to spur growth in these uncertain times.'

SC okays 10 TN bills, slams delay, fixes timeline for guv
SC okays 10 TN bills, slams delay, fixes timeline for guv

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme court fixed a timeline for Governor to act on bills passed by the state legislature as it pulled up Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for reserving 10 bills for President's consideration, saying it was...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD