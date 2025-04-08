Bishnoi-ISI link found in Punjab grenade attack

15:38





According to the sources, the mastermind of the attack is identified as Zeeshan Akhtar, who is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The sources said that the attack was a "cross-border planned attack."





Akhtar is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case. A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar in the early hours today.





"Around 1 am, we got information of a blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else," Dhanpreet Kaur, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, told reporters.





Kalia said that he was sleeping when the blast occurred outside his residence. "There was a blast at around 1 am... I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here," Kalia said.





Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravneet Bittu met Kalia after a blast was reported outside his residence and said that there is an atmosphere of fear in Punjab. -- ANI

The Punjab Police has apprehended the main accused in the grenade attack on the residence of former Punjab minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandar, said the sources in the police, adding that attack was handiwork of the Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence to spoil religious harmony in the State.