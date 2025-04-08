HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengaluru: IndiGo Airlines employee killed in road accident

Tue, 08 April 2025
Share:
21:09
image
An IndiGo Airlines customer executive was killed, while her colleague and the driver sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary bus on Monday, the police said.

According to police, Sneha I (24), a native of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, was working as a customer executive with IndiGo.

In the early hours of Monday, she was returning home with her colleague Kausar Khanum in a cab.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 am, when the car hit a stationary bus on the ITC Factory service road near Tarabanahalli Gate, the police said.

All three occupants sustained injuries in the crash and were rushed to the hospital. Sneha, who was critically injured, succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and Khanum are currently undergoing treatment. 

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident.                 

Sneha's father, Illangovan Ramadevar, alleged in his complaint that her death was caused by the driver's "rash and negligent driving". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: CSK off to a watchful start
IPL Updates: CSK off to a watchful start

LIVE! Godhra train fire: 3 charged as minors convicted
LIVE! Godhra train fire: 3 charged as minors convicted

Waqf Act comes into force as SC set to hear pleas
Waqf Act comes into force as SC set to hear pleas

The Supreme Court of India will likely hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on April 15. The Act, which came into force on April 8, has been met with widespread criticism...

Leaked chats: Roy says Mahua Moitra cried after...
Leaked chats: Roy says Mahua Moitra cried after...

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy has demanded the removal of Kalyan Banerjee as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha after a spat with fellow MP Mahua Moitra. Roy accused Banerjee of "uncivilised" behaviour on multiple...

Will TN Governor Ravi Quit After Stinging SC Rebuke?
Will TN Governor Ravi Quit After Stinging SC Rebuke?

Unless Governor Ravi or the Union of India moves in appeal, seeking a hearing by a constitutional Bench, this is where it all will have to end, observes N Sathiya Moorthy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD