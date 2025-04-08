Azam Khan's son fined over Rs 3.71 cr in stamp duty evasion case

23:59

Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan





The Rampur district magistrate's found that Abdullah Azam had purchased land in the Sadar tehsil area and registered four sale deeds (benami transactions) by misrepresenting residential plots as agricultural land.





This misrepresentation led to an alleged stamp duty evasion of approximately Rs 1.78 crore, according to a case lawyer.





After an investigation by the SDM Sadar confirmed the irregularities, three separate cases were filed in the district magistrate's court.





Notices were issued to Abdullah in February last year, and following hearings from both sides, the DM court issued its order Tuesday, the lawyer said.





"The court has found stamp duty evasion in all four sale deeds," said district government counsel Prem Kishor Pandey.





"One sale deed in Madhiya Nadar Bagh had already been decided earlier, involving a penalty of around Rs 9.22 lakh. Today's order pertains to the remaining three properties in Benjeerpur Ghatampur - ?one of which carries a penalty of around Rs 1.01 crore and the other two about Rs 33.80 lakh each."





"In total, Abdullah Azam has been ordered to pay a penalty of approximately Rs 3.71 crore," Pandey added. -- PTI

