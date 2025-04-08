HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Azam Khan's son fined over Rs 3.71 cr in stamp duty evasion case

Tue, 08 April 2025
Share:
23:59
Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan
Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan
A court in Rampur on Tuesday imposed a penalty of nearly Rs 3.71 crore on senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan in a stamp duty evasion case related to land deals dating back to 2022.

The Rampur district magistrate's found that Abdullah Azam had purchased land in the Sadar tehsil area and registered four sale deeds (benami transactions) by misrepresenting residential plots as agricultural land.

This misrepresentation led to an alleged stamp duty evasion of approximately Rs 1.78 crore, according to a case lawyer.   

After an investigation by the SDM Sadar confirmed the irregularities, three separate cases were filed in the district magistrate's court. 

Notices were issued to Abdullah in February last year, and following hearings from both sides, the DM court issued its order Tuesday, the lawyer said.

"The court has found stamp duty evasion in all four sale deeds," said district government counsel Prem Kishor Pandey.

"One sale deed in Madhiya Nadar Bagh had already been decided earlier, involving a penalty of around Rs 9.22 lakh. Today's order pertains to the remaining three properties in Benjeerpur Ghatampur - ?one of which carries a penalty of around Rs 1.01 crore and the other two about Rs 33.80 lakh each."

"In total, Abdullah Azam has been ordered to pay a penalty of approximately Rs 3.71 crore," Pandey added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tariffs on China to jump to 104% post Trump's move
LIVE! Tariffs on China to jump to 104% post Trump's move

In a first, SC sets timeline for governors' on bills
In a first, SC sets timeline for governors' on bills

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that governors cannot indefinitely delay giving assent to bills passed by state legislatures, setting a timeline of one to three months for their actions. The court said the governor must act "as soon...

SC okays 10 TN bills, slams delay, fixes timeline for guv
SC okays 10 TN bills, slams delay, fixes timeline for guv

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme court fixed a timeline for Governor to act on bills passed by the state legislature as it pulled up Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for reserving 10 bills for President's consideration, saying it was...

Will TN Governor Ravi Quit After Stinging SC Rebuke?
Will TN Governor Ravi Quit After Stinging SC Rebuke?

Unless Governor Ravi or the Union of India moves in appeal, seeking a hearing by a constitutional Bench, this is where it all will have to end, observes N Sathiya Moorthy.

IPL PIX: Rookie Arya destroys CSK with fiery ton
IPL PIX: Rookie Arya destroys CSK with fiery ton

IMAGES from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD