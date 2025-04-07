HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
World markets plunge, worst since Covid

Mon, 07 April 2025
The Trump tariffs have plunged world markets into crisis
Shares nosedived around the world on Monday as higher US tariffs and a backlash from Beijing triggered massive sell-offs. European shares followed Asian markets lower, with Germany's DAX falling 6.5 per cent to 19,311.29. In Paris, the CAC 40 shed 5.7 per cent to 6,861.27, while Britain's FTSE 100 lost 4.5 per cent to 7,694.00. US futures signalled further weakness ahead. 

The future for the S and P 500 lost 4.8 per cent while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 4.1 per cent. The future for the Nasdaq lost 5.3 per cent. On Friday, the worst market crisis since COVID slammed into a higher gear as the S and P 500 plummeted 6 per cent and the Dow plunged 5.5 per cent. The Nasdaq composite dropped 5.8 per cent.

TOP STORIES

Oppn slams Omar's Tulip garden meet with Rijiju amid Waqf row
The opposition Peoples' Democratic Party and Peoples' Conference targeted the ruling National Conference over the meeting, and accused it of surrendering to the Bharatiya Janata Party without even a pretence over the passage of the Waqf...

Rahul wears white t-shirt becasue he hates...: Union min
Rahul Gandhi has urged the youth of Bihar to join him in the march in Begusarai wearing "white T-shirts".

Investors poorer by Rs 20.16 lakh cr in morning trade
Tata Steel and Tata Motors dropped over 10 per cent each. Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other big laggards.

When Hindus Greeted Muslims On Eid
'I am determined now to celebrate all festivals together.''People don't respond much when you try to convince them by talking about principles of secularism etc. But if we revive our shared cultural practices, specially food, we may get...

