World markets plunge, worst since Covid

13:53

The Trump tariffs have plunged world markets into crisis





The future for the S and P 500 lost 4.8 per cent while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 4.1 per cent. The future for the Nasdaq lost 5.3 per cent. On Friday, the worst market crisis since COVID slammed into a higher gear as the S and P 500 plummeted 6 per cent and the Dow plunged 5.5 per cent. The Nasdaq composite dropped 5.8 per cent.

Shares nosedived around the world on Monday as higher US tariffs and a backlash from Beijing triggered massive sell-offs. European shares followed Asian markets lower, with Germany's DAX falling 6.5 per cent to 19,311.29. In Paris, the CAC 40 shed 5.7 per cent to 6,861.27, while Britain's FTSE 100 lost 4.5 per cent to 7,694.00. US futures signalled further weakness ahead.