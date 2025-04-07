HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Restaurant owner held for delivering non-veg biryani to vegetarian customer

Mon, 07 April 2025
22:09
A restaurant owner in Noida has been arrested for allegedly delivering non-vegetarian biryani to a vegetarian woman customer who ordered food though a delivery app, police said on Monday.

The police action followed a video uploaded by the woman on social media that went viral.

In the video, the woman claimed the restaurant delivered her a non-vegetarian biryani even though she ordered a vegetarian biryani because she was a pure vegetarian.

The woman was also heard saying that she was made to eat non-vegetarian during Navratri.

On Monday, police arrested the restaurant owner -- identified as Rahul Rajvanshi -- from Central Noida.

"On Monday, a video went viral on social media in which a woman claimed she ordered a vegetarian dish from a restaurant, but was instead delivered a non-vegetarian item.

"Police have arrested the restaurant owner on the basis of a complaint and sent the food sample for testing to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India," DCP (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan Avasthy, said.   -- PTI

