Metal stocks hit hard, Tata Steel tanks 11.50%

Mon, 07 April 2025
12:03
Shares of metal firms were hit hard on Monday morning trade after US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs fanned fears of a global trade war. 

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 5 per cent in early trade, in tandem with a sharp fall in global equities, after US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes and retaliation from China made investors jittery that a full-blown trade war will impact economic growth across the globe. 

The stock of Tata Steel tanked 11.56 per cent, National Aluminium Company Ltd slumped 11.22 per cent, APL Apollo Tubes dived 10 per cent, SAIL declined 9.99 per cent, JSW Steel lost 9.92 per cent, and Jindal Stainless dropped 9.91 per cent on the BSE. Shares of Hindustan Zinc sank 9.83 per cent, Hindalco Industries slumped 8.95 per cent, NMDC tumbled 8.48 per cent and Jindal Steel & Power (8.19 per cent). The BSE metal index dropped 6.52 per cent to 26,594.09.

