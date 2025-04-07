HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
JetSynthesys To Take eSports Global

Mon, 07 April 2025
11:50
Sachin Tendulkar is an investor in JetSynthesys
Sachin Tendulkar is an investor in JetSynthesys
Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys is set to expand its footprint in West Asia, a stepping stone towards taking the Pune-based firm global while riding the esports wave.

The International Olympic Committee recently decided to hold the Olympic Esports Games in 2027, with its inaugural event slated to be held this year in Saudi Arabia.

One of the major esports properties that JetSynthesys has is the Global e-Cricket Premier League, which is a franchise-based cricket esports league.

"The entire area of esports is one where we have huge untapped potential because the IOC recently announced that they will have an Esports Olympics in 2027 in Saudi Arabia," Rajan Navani, founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, told Business Standard.

"We are now looking at taking esports global, especially through the Middle East." 

The company is backed by the likes of Kris Gopalakrishnan (co-founder, Infosys), Adar Poonawalla (CEO, Serum Institute of India), Sachin Tendulkar, and the multibillion-dollar family offices of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group, and DSP Group.

Last year, JetSynthesys had made an investment in the Middle East region through Jetapult, a gaming investment startup backed by JetSynthesys. And Accel had invested $4.5 million in Saudi Arabia-based game developer UMX Studio.  

Navani said the Global e-Cricket Premier League has the potential to become the IPL equivalent in the world of cricket esports, emerging as a vital IP (intellectual property) for the company in the years to come.

"E-sports is a big driver for the growth of JetSynthesis moving forward," he said.

Currently, Maharashtra is a big driver in terms of consumer spending in gaming and esports. 

The company also has a strong presence in the southern region, especially in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Roshni Shekhar, Business Standard

