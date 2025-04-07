HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Bengal govt gave lollipop today': Teachers who lost jobs

Mon, 07 April 2025
Share:
14:50
image
After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the teachers who lost their jobs after the Supreme Court verdict, the teachers said that the state government should be held responsible, adding that the TMC chief gave a 'lollipop' today. 

After meeting the CM, one of the teachers, Suman Biswas said that the CM, her cabinet, and the commission were all involved in corruption. 

"The state government should be held responsible. The CM, her cabinet, and the commission are all involved in corruption. Bribes have been taken in exchange for jobs, and hence, she gave a 'lollipop' today, saying that the government will provide 'voluntarily' jobs to 25,000 and will look into the matter. I appeal to the people of the country to look into what is going on in West Bengal," Biswas said. 

"This is the Bengal of Khudiram, and we know how to fight against the government and Mamata Banerjee. The job is our right. The CM should publish the names of those employees who are clean and file a review petition in the Supreme Court. We are ready to have a big movement," he added. 

Another teacher, Meenakshi Singh, said that they have taken away the jobs by putting a stain on that they are ineligible. 

"I have all my documents. I have gone through every process. I am not ineligible. They have taken away our jobs by putting a stain on me that I am ineligible. They need to prove it. We haven't given anyone money for any job. Today, they (state govt) are giving us a 'lollipop'. Why will we do the social service? What will happen to our future? We have a family and kids. We are not in a mental state to appear for a re-exam," she said. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with teachers and alleged that there is a "conspiracy" going on to destroy the education system. "There is a conspiracy going on to destroy the education system. Teachers of classes 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th are the gateways to higher education...Many (teachers) are gold medalists, they have achieved great results in their lives, and you are calling them thieves. You are calling them incompetent, who gave you this right? Who is playing this game," Mamata Banerjee said. 

On April 3, the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to quash the recruitment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) in 2016 for the state-run and aided schools. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Bengal govt gave lollipop today': Teachers who lost jobs
LIVE! 'Bengal govt gave lollipop today': Teachers who lost jobs

Happens in big city: K'taka HM on molestation incident
Happens in big city: K'taka HM on molestation incident

The minister said he gives instructions to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on a daily basis to strengthen patrolling and monitoring system.

Oppn slams Omar's Tulip garden meet with Rijiju amid Waqf row
Oppn slams Omar's Tulip garden meet with Rijiju amid Waqf row

The opposition Peoples' Democratic Party and Peoples' Conference targeted the ruling National Conference over the meeting, and accused it of surrendering to the Bharatiya Janata Party without even a pretence over the passage of the Waqf...

Investors poorer by Rs 20.16 lakh cr in morning trade
Investors poorer by Rs 20.16 lakh cr in morning trade

Tata Steel and Tata Motors dropped over 10 per cent each. Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other big laggards.

When Hindus Greeted Muslims On Eid
When Hindus Greeted Muslims On Eid

'I am determined now to celebrate all festivals together.''People don't respond much when you try to convince them by talking about principles of secularism etc. But if we revive our shared cultural practices, specially food, we may get...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD