'Bengal govt gave lollipop today': Teachers who lost jobs

After meeting the CM, one of the teachers, Suman Biswas said that the CM, her cabinet, and the commission were all involved in corruption.





"The state government should be held responsible. The CM, her cabinet, and the commission are all involved in corruption. Bribes have been taken in exchange for jobs, and hence, she gave a 'lollipop' today, saying that the government will provide 'voluntarily' jobs to 25,000 and will look into the matter. I appeal to the people of the country to look into what is going on in West Bengal," Biswas said.





"This is the Bengal of Khudiram, and we know how to fight against the government and Mamata Banerjee. The job is our right. The CM should publish the names of those employees who are clean and file a review petition in the Supreme Court. We are ready to have a big movement," he added.





Another teacher, Meenakshi Singh, said that they have taken away the jobs by putting a stain on that they are ineligible.





"I have all my documents. I have gone through every process. I am not ineligible. They have taken away our jobs by putting a stain on me that I am ineligible. They need to prove it. We haven't given anyone money for any job. Today, they (state govt) are giving us a 'lollipop'. Why will we do the social service? What will happen to our future? We have a family and kids. We are not in a mental state to appear for a re-exam," she said.





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with teachers and alleged that there is a "conspiracy" going on to destroy the education system. "There is a conspiracy going on to destroy the education system. Teachers of classes 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th are the gateways to higher education...Many (teachers) are gold medalists, they have achieved great results in their lives, and you are calling them thieves. You are calling them incompetent, who gave you this right? Who is playing this game," Mamata Banerjee said.





On April 3, the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to quash the recruitment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) in 2016 for the state-run and aided schools. -- ANI

