Bangladesh sees riots against brutalities in Gaza

17:00





Organizers say they are holding the demonstrations as part of a global campaign to protest the brutal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Students have boycotted the classes and exams to participate in protests. Officials and professionals have observed strikes. The organizers have urged the people to boycott Israeli goods.

Protests erupted across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, on Monday against Israeli brutality in Gaza. Various political, social, cultural, religious, and professional organizations protested on the streets of Dhaka.