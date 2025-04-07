HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Badlapur assault case: HC orders FIR against 5 cops, orders SIT probe

Mon, 07 April 2025
15:25
Akshay Shinde
Akshay Shinde
The Bombay High Court on Monday ordered the Maharashtra government to register an FIR against five policemen who were held responsible for the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case. 

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale directed the joint commissioner of police's crime branch to set up a special investigation team to probe the case. The bench rapped the government for its "reluctance" to lodge an FIR in the case and said such action undermines the state's legitimacy and also the common man's faith in the criminal justice system.

"After perusal of the magistrate's report, we are satisfied that the custodial death (of Shinde) requires thorough investigation as he had succumbed to bullet injuries fired by the police," the court said. "Justice must not only be done, but seen to be done, We hope and trust that the SIT shall unearth the conspiracy," the bench said. -- PTI

