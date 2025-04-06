HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Women own 39.2% of bank accounts in India

Sun, 06 April 2025
16:44
Women own 39.2 percent of bank accounts in the country and the proportion is even higher at 42.2 per cent in rural areas, according to a government report. 

The statistics and programme implementation ministry released the 26th edition of its publication titled Women and Men in India 2024: Selected Indicators and Data on Sunday. 

The publication offers a comprehensive overview of the gender landscape in India, presenting selected indicators and data across key areas like population, education, health, economic participation, and decision-making, all sourced from various ministries/departments/organisations. 

A MOSPI statement said that the report highlights that women own 39.2 percent of all bank accounts and contribute to 39.7 percent of total deposits. 

Their participation is the highest in rural areas, where they make up 42.2 percent of account holders. 

It stated that there is a rise in DEMAT accounts over the years, indicating growing participation in the stock market. 

From March 31, 2021, to November 30, 2024, the total number of DEMAT accounts increased from 33.26 million to 143.02 million, marking more than a fourfold rise. 

Male account holders have consistently outnumbered female account holders, but female participation has also shown a growing trend. -- PTI

