HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman, 2-year-old girl killed in fire at house in Ahmedabad

Sun, 06 April 2025
Share:
22:23
image
A 33-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl were killed in a fire that broke out at a house in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon, police said.  

According to officials, the fire spread quickly, destroying several vehicles parked outside the house situated in Gyanda Society near Jivraj Park Cross Road.  

Speaking to ANI, assistant commissioner of police VK Valand said, "At 4 PM, the police were informed that a fire had broken out in this society. There were two persons in the house, including a 33-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead."  

"The individuals residing in the house used to sell and repair air conditioners. The cylinders used for filling gas in ACs were also kept inside the house," he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.  

"Nearly a dozen vehicles, including four-wheelers, were also destroyed in the incident," he said, adding that the exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained.  Further details are awaited. --ANI                        

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Sundar, Gill put Titans in control
IPL 2025 Updates: Sundar, Gill put Titans in control

LIVE! Forces recover large cache of weapons in Kupwara
LIVE! Forces recover large cache of weapons in Kupwara

'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet
'Mischievous': India on B'desh's version of Modi-Yunus meet

In his post, an official claimed that Modi had said: "We saw her (Hasina's) disrespectful behaviour towards you (Yunus).

Farmer leader Dallewal ends 130-day hunger strike
Farmer leader Dallewal ends 130-day hunger strike

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has ended his hunger strike which he began on November 26, 2022, to press for various demands of agitating farmers including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The...

Haryana to provide 20% police jobs to Agniveers
Haryana to provide 20% police jobs to Agniveers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state will provide 20 percent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of state police. The move aims to secure the future of Agniveers by providing them with jobs after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD