Woman, 2-year-old girl killed in fire at house in Ahmedabad

22:23





According to officials, the fire spread quickly, destroying several vehicles parked outside the house situated in Gyanda Society near Jivraj Park Cross Road.





Speaking to ANI, assistant commissioner of police VK Valand said, "At 4 PM, the police were informed that a fire had broken out in this society. There were two persons in the house, including a 33-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead."





"The individuals residing in the house used to sell and repair air conditioners. The cylinders used for filling gas in ACs were also kept inside the house," he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.





"Nearly a dozen vehicles, including four-wheelers, were also destroyed in the incident," he said, adding that the exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained. Further details are awaited. --ANI

