UP min calls for renaming Agra's Shahjahan Garden

Sun, 06 April 2025
14:33
Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya/File image
Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya has urged Shahjahan Garden in Agra be renamed after the Malwa Kingdom queen Ahilyabai Holkar. 

The women welfare minister made the urge in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

"Yes, I wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji on the issue and my proposal to name the Shahjahan Garden after progressive queen Ahilyabai Holkar who did a lot for women's empowerment. It would soon be a reality as our governments have always promoted women's empowerment," Maurya told PTI. 

Shahjahan Garden is a Mughal-era green space between the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in the Agra district. Maurya said she "strongly identified" with Ahilyabai Holkar and has at her heart the issue of women's empowerment. 

"So I feel that the renaming of this garden that draws people from across the globe would inspire the masses, women in particular ' there is nothing wrong in such renaming," the Agra Dehat MLA said. 

Maurya said instructions have been issued to look into the Shahjahan Garden renaming. 

Over the years, UP has seen a litany of similar demands, involving invariably a Mughal-era nomenclature for replacement. -- PTI

