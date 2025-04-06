UP jail head warden suspended after recovery of mobile phone from ex-MLA Rana

20:29

Ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana/Courtesy Facebook





Jail superintendent Abhishek Choudhary confirmed the disciplinary measures and said that an inquiry revealed negligence on the part of these jail staff.





The incident, which involved the recovery of a mobile phone from Rana's possession on March 26, prompted both an internal investigation and a police case against the former MLA.





"Head Warden Ram Swaroop along with four jail guards were during inquiry found to be negligent in their duty in district jail. While Swaroop has been suspended, investigations have started against the jail guards," said Choudhary.





Rana was transferred to the Chitrakoot district jail on Saturday night. This transfer, confirmed by the jail superintendent, was carried out on the state government's directive for administrative reasons.





Rana was arrested on December 5, 2024, for obstructing GST officials during raids at a steel factory. -- PTI

The head warden of the Muzaffarnagar district jail has been suspended and departmental action has been initiated against four jail guards following the recovery of a mobile phone from incarcerated ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana, an official said on Sunday.