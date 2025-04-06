HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Union minister Kurian leads BJP foundation day event in Srinagar

Sun, 06 April 2025
17:59
Union minister George Kurian hoists BJP flag at party office in Srinagar/Courtesy X
The BJP celebrated its 45th foundation day in Srinagar on Sunday.

Union minister George Kurian presided over a function held here to mark the party's raising day at Jawahar Nagar.

The Union minister of state for fisheries and animal husbandry praised the dedication and resilience of the BJP workers in Kashmir and reminded them of the party's unwavering commitment to national integration, development and inclusive growth, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has always worked for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'. Our foundation is rooted in the spirit of nationalism and service. Kashmir holds a special place in our hearts and we will continue to work for its peace and prosperity," he said.

Senior BJP leaders from Kashmir, including Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi, district office-bearers and prominent workers, participated in the event.

The programme included the hoisting of the party flag, singing patriotic songs and the reading of the party's foundation day message from BJP president J P Nadda. -- PTI

