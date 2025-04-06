HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Swiggy gets Rs 7.59 cr tax demand order

Sun, 06 April 2025
Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has received an an assessment order for the April 2021 to March 2022 period, amounting to Rs 7.59 crore from the Office of the Profession Tax Officer, Pune. 

Violation of provisions pertaining to deduction of Profession Tax from the employees' salary under the Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings & Employments Act, 1975, has been alleged against the company, it said in a regulatory filing. 

"The company believes that it has strong arguments against the Order and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest through review/appeal," Swiggy stated in the filing on Saturday. 

The company believes that the order has no major adverse impact on its financials and operations. -- PTI

