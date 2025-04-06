HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sudarshan becomes first Indian artist to receive Sand Master Award in UK

Sun, 06 April 2025
15:09
World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik with the award/Courtesy X
World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been honoured with The Fred Darrington Sand Master Award for his contributions to the field. 

During the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival, which opened at Weymouth in the southern England county of Dorset on Saturday, Pattnaik set another milestone when he created a 10-feet-high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha with the message of "World Peace". 

He was named the winner of the prestigious award, made extra special as the year 2025 coincides with the centenary of the legendary British sand sculptor Fred Darrington. 

"I am honoured to be the first Indian artist to receive the Fred Darrington' British Sand Master Award at Sandworld 2025, a prestigious international sand art festival in Weymouth," UK, said Pattnaik. 

This recognition is a testament to my 10-foot sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha, symbolising the universal message of World Peace, he said. 

Mayor of Weymouth Jon Orell presented the award and Medal to Pattnaik at the festival, attracting many international sand artists to Weymouth dubbed the birthplace of British sand sculpture. 

Mark Andersen, director of Sandworld, David Hicks, its co-founder, and Naorem J Singh, Minister for Culture at the High Commission of India in London, were among those present at the awards ceremony. -- PTI

