Sri Lanka releases 11 Indian fishermen as special gesture

Sun, 06 April 2025
File image
Sri Lanka on Sunday released at least 11 Indian fishermen as a special gesture, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for resolving the vexed fishermen issue with a "humane approach". 

The fishermen issue figured prominently during talks between PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday. 

"We also discussed issues related to fishermen's livelihood. We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter," Modi said in his media statement after meeting Dissanayake. 

"We also emphasised on immediate release of the fishermen and their boats," he said. 

At least 11 Indian fishermen were released as a special gesture, people familiar with the matter said. 

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two sides. 

There have been several alleged incidents in the past of Sri Lankan Navy personnel using force against Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka. 

At a media briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the fishermen issue was discussed in "considerable detail" between the two sides. 

"As the prime minister said himself during his remarks, there was an emphasis on the need to adopt a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on these issues because these are ultimately issues that impact the livelihood of fishermen on both sides of the Palk Bay," he said. -- PTI

