Soldier shoots self at Army camp in J-K

Sun, 06 April 2025
14:44
A soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at an Army camp in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. 

Sepoy Vijay Kumar, posted with 26 Rashtriya Rifles, was on sentry duty when he shot himself at Dharmund military hospital at 3.40 am, the officials said. 

The reason behind his extreme step was not known immediately. 

The body has been shifted to Ramban district hospital for post-mortem, they said. 

According to the officials, Kumar was a native of Rajasthan and had rejoined his duty on March 28 after availing almost two months of leave. -- PTI

